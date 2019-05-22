WC ANC set for new leadership after NEC asked to set in motion internal election
ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said internal elections would be held before the end of the year.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape could have brand new leadership before the end of 2019.
Leaders in the province have asked the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to set plans into motion to elect new leaders.
The current leadership, most of whom will be sworn in as Members of Parliament, will serve in their ANC and parliamentary positions.
With the ANC appointing Cameron Dugmore as leader of the opposition in the Western Cape legislature, the road is paved for him to take over as provincial leader.
The ANC would normally deploy its provincial leaders as premiers. Where it does not govern, the provincial leader would serve as the caucus leader.
“We’ve asked the NEC to agree that we hold the meeting between now and the end of September. It’s more likely to be close to end of September. “
It's still unclear who will put their names forward for positions, but it’s been widely speculated that Dugmore will be a front-runner.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
