WATCH LIVE: New MPs swear to be faithful to SA, uphold Constitution
MPs are swearing an oath to be faithful to the country, respect and uphold the Constitution and to do their duty to the best of their ability.
CAPE TOWN - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is presiding over the swearing-in of 400 new Members of Parliament.
MPs are swearing an oath to be faithful to the country, respect and uphold the Constitution and to do their duty to the best of their ability. The designated members will choose to either take the oath or make an affirmation in whichever of the 11 official languages they're most comfortable with.
The first group of MPs to take the oath included Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Mogoeng will also preside over the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly, followed by the deputy.
At 2pm, Mogoeng will then preside over the election of the president of the country.
If any of the positions are contested, there will have to be a secret vote.
WATCH: New MPs sworn in
