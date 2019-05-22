WATCH LIVE: MPs vote for new Speaker

The process to elect a new Speaker for the Republic of South Africa has begun in the National Assembly.

CAPE TOWN - The process to elect a new Speaker of the Republic of South Africa has begun in the National Assembly.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng officiated over the swearing in of new members of Parliament.

He is now overseeing the election of the Speaker, followed by the deputy Speaker.

Thereafter, he will oversee the election of the new president.

WATCH: First sitting of National Assembly