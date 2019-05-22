Vermeulen to lead Bulls against Brumbies, Libbok at 10
CAPE TOWN – Veteran Duane Vermeulen will lead the Vodacom Bulls in their Super Rugby match against the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday.
Regular skipper, Handré Pollard, will miss this clash due to a calf strain picked up in training earlier this week and will return to South Africa.
His place in the number 10 jersey will be taken by Manie Libbok, with Vermeulen taking over as captain.
Coach Pote Human called JT Jackson onto the bench in place of the promoted Libbok. The rest of the matchday squad that played against the Rebels last week is unchanged.
Human said Libbok, who started for the Bulls against the Jaguares earlier in the season, was ready to deputise for Pollard at fly-half.
“He would not be around if he was not good enough, that is for sure. Handré is probably the leading 10 in the world at the moment, so to take over from him is not easy, but Manie has done well for us when he took to the field this year and I have the utmost confidence in him this weekend. He is an exciting young talent and we are looking forward to watching him grow.”
