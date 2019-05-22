Trump to visit Ireland on trip to Europe
The 5 June visit to Ireland is part of a planned European tour for the president that will include stops in Britain and France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings in Normandy.
WASHINGTON - Donald Trump will make his first visit to Ireland as US president next month, the White House said on Tuesday.
"President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have accepted the invitation of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland to visit Ireland while they are in Europe," the White House said in a statement, using the formal title for the Irish prime minister.
While Trump's trip to Ireland will be his first visit since his inauguration in 2017, the US president is no stranger to the country.
One of his golf courses is in Doonbeg, 63 kilometers west of the city of Shannon, where Trump is to meet with Varadkar.
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are to make a state visit to Britain 3-5 June, where they will be guests of 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II. The president will also meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Trump will then attend a military ceremony in Portsmouth, southern England, from where ships left for D-Day landings in June 1944 in the largest seaborne invasion in history.
The US president is later expected in France for the main D-Day commemorations, followed by talks with President Emmanuel Macron.
