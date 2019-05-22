View all in Latest
Tributes pour in for Kenyan author and activist Binyavanga Wainaina

The 48-year-old passed away in a Nairobi hospital last night after a short illness.

Kenyan author Binyavanga Wainaina. Picture: Twitter
Kenyan author Binyavanga Wainaina. Picture: Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Tributes are pouring in for Kenyan author and firebrand gay rights activist Binyavanga Wainaina.

The 48-year-old passed away in a Nairobi hospital on Tuesday night after a short illness.

In 2014, Time Magazine included Wainaina in its annual Time 100 as one of the most influential people in the world.

According to one of his friends on social media, Michael Olweny, Wainaina was set to do a documentary on homosexuality.

Rest In Peace Binyavanga Wainaina You were a brilliant writer, and fearless human being, never tempted by platitudes...

Posted by Eusebius Mckaiser on Wednesday, 22 May 2019

