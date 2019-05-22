Swearing-in of David Mabuza as MP postponed
A statement issued by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that David Mabuza made the request in light of an Integrity Commission report in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has requested that his swearing-in as a Member of Parliament be postponed.
A statement issued by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Mabuza made the request in light of an Integrity Commission report.
"The Deputy President made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute. The Deputy President has indicated he would like to have an opportunity to address the Integrity Commission on these allegations," Ramaphosa said in the statement.
This means that Mabuza won’t be joining his fellow party officials on Wednesday morning to take the oath. He has indicated he would like to first address the allegations by the commission.
"In the meantime, he has decided nevertheless to follow the dictates of his conscience and postpone his swearing in as a member of the National Assembly out of respect for the ANC’s institutions and processes," said the statement.
According to reports, other senior party office bearers were also red-flagged by the commission, including Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Zizi Kodwa and Bheki Cele. The Integrity Commission looked into the ANC candidates list after senior veterans and members of the public criticised the governing party for including tainted members
