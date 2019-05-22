South Africans will be pleased with Cabinet choices - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to pick ministers untainted by scandal for a slimmed-down Cabinet, its size hinging on the extent to which government departments will be reconfigured for a leaner, more efficient administration.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says his new Cabinet will be balanced and that he thinks his choices will be welcomed by South Africans.
Ramaphosa is set to be sworn in as the country’s president on Wednesday afternoon.
He addressed the first meeting of the African National Congress (ANC)’s parliamentary caucus yesterday and spoke to journalists briefly afterwards.
Asked if he’d been losing sleep over the composition of his new Cabinet, Ramaphosa hinted that final decisions must yet be made.
“No, it’s not sleepless nights, it’s the work that we’ve got to do and everybody knows that we’ve got to do this work and that’s precisely what we’re working on now.”
“We’ll present an outcome that I think the country will welcome and will be pleased with - because it will have a very good balance of gender, youth, competence, demographic [and] regional spread and all that. So wait and see, watch this space.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
