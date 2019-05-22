Sisi Ntombela re-elected as Free State premier
The former Maluti-a-Phofung mayor Vusi Tshabalala will be the new chief whip in the province while Zanele Sifuba has been elected to the speaker position.
JOHANNESBURG - Sisi Ntombela has been re-elected as the premier of the Free State.
Former Maluti-a-Phofung mayor Vusi Tshabalala will be the new chief whip in the province while Zanele Sifuba has been elected to the speaker position.
The Free State legislature joined several other provincial bodies in holding its first sitting on Wednesday where its newly elected members were sworn in.
Spokesperson Life Mokone said: “The process was conducted by the judge president of the Free State who ensured that the swearing-in ceremony went as smoothly as possible. About 30 members of the legislature were sworn in today.”
In the Eastern Cape, African National Congress chair Oscar Mabuyane was elected as the province's new premier while Job Mokgoro was sworn in as his counterpart in the North West.
Zamani Saul was announced as the new premier in the Northern Cape.
Popular in Politics
-
New EFF MPs sworn in
-
Mokonyane asks ANC to reconsider deployment in Parliament
-
Malema leads EFF vosho in Parliament
-
Will Ramaphosa name new DP after Mabuza asks to first clear his name?
-
Ramaphosa, Dlamini Zuma, Mantashe sworn in as MPs
-
'Jealous down': Ramaphosa congratulates Malema on elections performance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.