Sisi Ntombela re-elected as Free State premier

JOHANNESBURG - Sisi Ntombela has been re-elected as the premier of the Free State.

Former Maluti-a-Phofung mayor Vusi Tshabalala will be the new chief whip in the province while Zanele Sifuba has been elected to the speaker position.

The Free State legislature joined several other provincial bodies in holding its first sitting on Wednesday where its newly elected members were sworn in.

Spokesperson Life Mokone said: “The process was conducted by the judge president of the Free State who ensured that the swearing-in ceremony went as smoothly as possible. About 30 members of the legislature were sworn in today.”

In the Eastern Cape, African National Congress chair Oscar Mabuyane was elected as the province's new premier while Job Mokgoro was sworn in as his counterpart in the North West.

Zamani Saul was announced as the new premier in the Northern Cape.