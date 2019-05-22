Wife killer Rob Packham returns to court for sentencing procedures

-
ANC chief whip: If Mabuza resigns, we’re not panickingPolitics
-
ANC WC's Lionel Adendorf takes party to court over suspensionPolitics
-
Ramaphosa, Dlamini Zuma, Mantashe sworn in as MPsPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: New MPs swear to be faithful to SA, uphold ConstitutionPolitics
-
WC dam levels under pressure but officials have water planLocal
-
WC ANC set for new leadership after NEC asked to set in motion internal electionPolitics
-
ANC chief whip: If Mabuza resigns, we’re not panickingPolitics
-
ANC WC's Lionel Adendorf takes party to court over suspensionPolitics
-
Ramaphosa, Dlamini Zuma, Mantashe sworn in as MPsPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: New MPs swear to be faithful to SA, uphold ConstitutionPolitics
-
WC dam levels under pressure but officials have water planLocal
-
WC ANC set for new leadership after NEC asked to set in motion internal electionPolitics
Popular Topics
Meet the ANC’s premier candidates
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
ANC chief whip: If Mabuza resigns, we’re not panickingPolitics
-
ANC WC's Lionel Adendorf takes party to court over suspensionPolitics
-
Ramaphosa, Dlamini Zuma, Mantashe sworn in as MPsPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: New MPs swear to be faithful to SA, uphold ConstitutionPolitics
-
WC ANC set for new leadership after NEC asked to set in motion internal electionPolitics
-
David Mabuza to meet ANC integrity commission next weekPolitics
Popular Topics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?Opinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Lawyer for Ghosn slams 'outrageous' rules on seeing wifeWorld
-
Shaun Abrahams failed to follow procedure in corruption case, says ThalesBusiness
-
Thales: It is irrational to lump us in with Zuma in arms deal casePolitics
-
Amplats urges fired Giwusa miners to appeal their dismissalsBusiness
-
Transnet bid process for locomotives manipulated, Zondo commission toldLocal
-
Ford Motor Co to cut 10% of white-collar jobs as part of global restructuringBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday 21 May 2019Local
-
Aretha Franklin's wills found, sons objectLifestyle
-
Eiffel Tower climber 'admitted to psychiatric unit'World
-
British royals attend Chelsea Flower ShowLifestyle
-
George RR Martin reflects on 'Game of Thrones' endingLifestyle
-
Angry at being dubbed a hustler, Maradona dismisses new filmLifestyle
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
-
Emilia Clarke wants 'time' between 'Game of Thrones' and planned spin-offsLifestyle
-
Cannes gets steamy with two-hour orgy of sadomasochistic debaucheryLifestyle
-
Injury-hit Osaka heads to French Open after 'rocky' clay seasonSport
-
Aguero recalled to Argentina squad for Copa AmericaSport
-
Man City's Sterling wants to meet FA, league about racismSport
-
Dirco urges Bafana supporters to head to Egypt despite recent attacksLocal
-
Proteas confront World Cup demonsSport
-
South Africa may pick Swiss, Croatian defenders for CANSport
Popular Topics
-
F1 legend Niki Lauda diesSport
-
ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by women for the first timePolitics
-
Ramaphosa registers as an MP for 6th ParliamentLocal
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
British royals attend Chelsea Flower ShowLifestyle
-
Zuma: I have always been innocentPolitics
-
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
-
Cape Town refugee office remains closed after almost 7 yearsLocal
-
Nkoana-Mashabane explains why District Six land restitution plan delayedLocal
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
Wife killer Rob Packham returns to court for sentencing procedures
Judge Elize Steyn on Tuesday postponed the matter to Wednesday after defence advocate Craig Webster told the court he needed time to consult with Packham ahead of sentencing procedures.
CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Rob Packham returns to the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
Earlier this week Packham was found guilty of murdering his spouse Gill.
He dumped her body in the boot of her car and set it alight last February.
Judge Elize Steyn on Tuesday postponed the matter to Wednesday after defence advocate Craig Webster told the court he needed time to consult with Packham ahead of sentencing procedures. Webster said he also planned to lead evidence.
While delivering judgment earlier this week, Steyn described Packham as an accomplished liar who deceived his family.
Packham, however, maintained his innocence throughout the trial.
He testified his wife could have been kidnapped. But this didn't convince the judge, who described his evidence as suspicious and improbable.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Swearing-in of David Mabuza as MP postponed2 hours ago
-
ANC MP candidate list debacle continues a day before MPs sworn in15 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa might not be elected unopposed as DA plans to field own candidates15 hours ago
-
'Jealous down': Ramaphosa congratulates Malema on elections performance19 hours ago
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday 21 May 20196 hours ago
-
Parliament to convene with new MPs, Speaker & election of president5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.