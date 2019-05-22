Wife killer Rob Packham returns to court for sentencing procedures

Judge Elize Steyn on Tuesday postponed the matter to Wednesday after defence advocate Craig Webster told the court he needed time to consult with Packham ahead of sentencing procedures.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Rob Packham returns to the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Earlier this week Packham was found guilty of murdering his spouse Gill.

He dumped her body in the boot of her car and set it alight last February.

Judge Elize Steyn on Tuesday postponed the matter to Wednesday after defence advocate Craig Webster told the court he needed time to consult with Packham ahead of sentencing procedures. Webster said he also planned to lead evidence.

While delivering judgment earlier this week, Steyn described Packham as an accomplished liar who deceived his family.

Packham, however, maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

He testified his wife could have been kidnapped. But this didn't convince the judge, who described his evidence as suspicious and improbable.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)