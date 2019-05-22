Reshall Jimmy had enough time to exit burning Ford Kuga - expert

Ford's expert witness John Loud carried out forensic tests to determine if hazardous fumes might have incapacitated Jimmy when his Ford Kuga caught fire in December 2015.

CAPE TOWN - An expert testified on Wednesday that Reshall Jimmy had enough time to exit his burning Ford Kuga.

Loud was, for a third day, testifying during an inquest probing the matter in the Western Cape High Court.

The court heard that an insignificant amount of carbon monoxide was released during forensic testing.

US-based engineer Loud also testified that no hydrogen cyanide was released.

These poisonous gasses cause dizziness, weakness and other severe symptoms that could be fatal.

Loud emphasised that if the fire had started at a wiring component called the body control module (BCM) in the front section of the vehicle, Jimmy would have had warning signs to vacate the SUV.

“I’d just barely started a fire in the area of the BCM before I’d extinguished it, and already I had burns on the floor. I had a cabin filled with smoke, which would’ve been ample warning to someone in the vehicle that there was a fire starting,” said Loud.

Loud performed these tests on both the driver and front passenger sides of the vehicle.

Ford was set to call a forensic pathologist backing its testimony.

