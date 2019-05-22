View all in Latest
Ramaphosa, Dlamini Zuma, Mantashe sworn in as MPs

New and old MPs are being sworn-in to the sixth Parliament of South Africa.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, national chairperson of the African National Congress Gwede Mantashe, Lindiwe Sisulu, Bheki Cele, Zweli Mkhize, Pravin Gordhan and Naledi Pandor are sworn-in as MPs in Parliament on 22 May 2019. Picture: Jason Felix/EWN
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, national chairperson of the African National Congress Gwede Mantashe, Lindiwe Sisulu, Bheki Cele, Zweli Mkhize, Pravin Gordhan and Naledi Pandor are sworn-in as MPs in Parliament on 22 May 2019. Picture: Jason Felix/EWN
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - New Members of Parliament from 14 political parties were sworn-in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday in Parliament.

First up was ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, national chairperson of the African National Congress Gwede Mantashe, Lindiwe Sisulu, Bheki Cele, Zweli Mkhize, Pravin Gordhan and Naledi Pandor.

Earlier, the ANC’s integrity commission told Eyewitness News it would meet with deputy president David Mabuza and other ANC members flagged in its report next week to hear their side of the story.

Ramaphosa released a statement on Wednesday morning saying that Mabuza had requested a postponement of his swearing-in as a Member of Parliament.

The statement said that Mabuza first wanted to deal with the integrity commission’s report which said he had prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the party into disrepute.

WATCH: New MPs sworn in

