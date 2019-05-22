Ramaphosa, Dlamini Zuma, Mantashe sworn in as MPs

New and old MPs are being sworn-in to the sixth Parliament of South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - New Members of Parliament from 14 political parties were sworn-in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday in Parliament.

First up was ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, national chairperson of the African National Congress Gwede Mantashe, Lindiwe Sisulu, Bheki Cele, Zweli Mkhize, Pravin Gordhan and Naledi Pandor.

#6thParliament President Cyril Ramaphosa, Lindiwe Sisulu, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Gwede Mantashe, Zweli Mkhize, Pravin Gordhan and Bheki Cele are the first to be sworned in as members of Parliament. JF pic.twitter.com/csRSTyUuAG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2019

Earlier, the ANC’s integrity commission told Eyewitness News it would meet with deputy president David Mabuza and other ANC members flagged in its report next week to hear their side of the story.

Ramaphosa released a statement on Wednesday morning saying that Mabuza had requested a postponement of his swearing-in as a Member of Parliament.

The statement said that Mabuza first wanted to deal with the integrity commission’s report which said he had prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the party into disrepute.

WATCH: New MPs sworn in