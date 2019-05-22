RAF seeks families of victims & survivors of deadly Welkom bus crash

The Road Accident Fund is calling on the families of the victims and survivors of a Welkom bus crash to visit their offices for assistance.

The accident happened on Monday when an Intercape bus overturned along Alma Road, leaving nine people dead and many more injured.

The bus was travelling from Durban to Upington.

The driver of the bus hanged himself shortly after the crash.

RAF’s Blessing Lobona said: “To those who passed away, we’re going to assist the families with funeral arrangements. And then those who are injured, they are going to be assisted by our office to see who we can assist.

“I’ve already obtained a report from the police and then we’re going to assist them with all the logistics in claiming and future medical expenses.”