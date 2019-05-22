Powerball Results: Friday 21 May 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 21 May 2019 are as follows:

Powerball: 3, 11, 15, 33, 43 PB: 13

PowerballPlus: 7, 21, 33, 38, 41 PB: 19

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.