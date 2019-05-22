Parliament to convene with new MPs, Speaker & election of president
Members of Parliament will take an oath to be faithful to the country, respect and uphold the Constitution and to do their duty to the best of their ability.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s sixth democratic Parliament will convene on Wednesday morning when 400 members, many of them new, will be officially sworn in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Mogoeng will also preside over the election of the Speaker, followed by a deputy.
At 2pm, Mogoeng will then preside over the election of the president of the country.
Cyril Ramaphosa will be the president, Thandi Modise will be elected Speaker and Lechesa Tsenoli will return as her deputy, that much is certain.
But the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) is set to nominate its own candidates. Party leader Mmusi Maimane said: “Caucus will meet early in the morning. We will certainly set out candidates that we will put up for the [positions].”
If any of the positions are contested, there will have to be a secret vote, but the ANC’s majority is sure to see it win the day.
How the National Assembly of the Sixth Parliament Will Be Established https://t.co/w96RrIHskf #Parliament1stSitting #6thParliamentLoading #6thParliament pic.twitter.com/58HIVHg7cg— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) May 21, 2019
Watching over proceedings from the public gallery will be diplomats, guests of the Presidency and political parties, as well as friends and family of the new MPs.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
