Parks Tau resigns as ANC caucus leader in Johannesburg

Parks Tau was dealt a heavy blow when he lost his position as Johannesburg mayor after the 2016 local government elections.

FILE: Former mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Parks Tau. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Former mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Parks Tau. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parks Tau has resigned as African National Congress (ANC) caucus leader in the Johannesburg metropolitan council.

The former Johannesburg mayor had been elected as an ANC candidate for the Gauteng legislature.

Tau was dealt a heavy blow when he lost his position as Johannesburg mayor after the 2016 local government elections in which a Democratic Alliance-led coalition took over the city.

He is the president of the South African Local Government Association.

The ANC's Jolidee Matongo said: “We wish him all the best and we’re grateful for his contribution in building the resilient city that we have today.”

In a statement released by the ANC in Gauteng, the party said Tau had served the city's people impeccably.

"His invaluable input in the development of the lives of the people of Johannesburg, and in local government in general, will be greatly missed."

He had been sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature on Wednesday.

