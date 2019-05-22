No evidence of electrical blaze in Ford Kuga fire death, says expert

John Loud has told an inquest into the death of Reshall Jimmy that he found no suggestion of this but admits it cannot be ruled out.

CAPE TOWN - An expert testifying in the Ford Kuga fire death inquest has found no evidence of an electrical blaze.

John Loud has told an inquest into the death of Reshall Jimmy that he found no suggestion of this but admits it cannot be ruled out. Jimmy died when the Ford Kuga he was driving caught fire in late 2015 in the Wilderness area.

Jimmy's family and AfriForum are prosecuting the Ford Motor Company after the NPA decided not to prosecute following Jimmy's death.

#ReshallJimmy The exact origin of a fire inside the vehicle that claimed Reshall Jimmy’s life was the main focus of testimony in court this morning. KB pic.twitter.com/6K25xSptAS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 21, 2019

The inquest will determine whether there is substantial evidence for a case against Ford.

Loud testified on the conditions under which arcing in the electrical wiring system of a vehicle can occur. Arcing is described as a highly luminous and strong current.

Loud said he had collected and examined eight segments of wire from Jimmy’s torched Ford Kuga.

“Here we have what the microscope image has. What we found is that it was uniform. There was no transition between one zone and another. That is what we were looking for.”

AfriForum Advocate Gerrie Nel will cross-examine the witness following his testimony.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)