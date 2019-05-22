View all in Latest
No evidence of electrical blaze in Ford Kuga fire death, says expert

John Loud has told an inquest into the death of Reshall Jimmy that he found no suggestion of this but admits it cannot be ruled out.

A stripped-down replica of a Ford Kuga is examined at the Western Cape High Court on 20 May 2019 for the inquest into Reshall Jimmy's death. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
A stripped-down replica of a Ford Kuga is examined at the Western Cape High Court on 20 May 2019 for the inquest into Reshall Jimmy's death. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An expert testifying in the Ford Kuga fire death inquest has found no evidence of an electrical blaze.

John Loud has told an inquest into the death of Reshall Jimmy that he found no suggestion of this but admits it cannot be ruled out. Jimmy died when the Ford Kuga he was driving caught fire in late 2015 in the Wilderness area.

Jimmy's family and AfriForum are prosecuting the Ford Motor Company after the NPA decided not to prosecute following Jimmy's death.

The inquest will determine whether there is substantial evidence for a case against Ford.

Loud testified on the conditions under which arcing in the electrical wiring system of a vehicle can occur. Arcing is described as a highly luminous and strong current.

Loud said he had collected and examined eight segments of wire from Jimmy’s torched Ford Kuga.

“Here we have what the microscope image has. What we found is that it was uniform. There was no transition between one zone and another. That is what we were looking for.”

AfriForum Advocate Gerrie Nel will cross-examine the witness following his testimony.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

