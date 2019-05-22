New EFF MPs sworn-in in Parliament

The Economic Freedom Fighters added two new MPs to its caucus in the swearing-in ceremony that took place in Parliament on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters added two new MPs to its caucus in the swearing-in ceremony that took place in Parliament on Wednesday.

Naledi Chirwa (25) and 30-year-old Vuyani Pambo, who both rose to prominence during the #FeesMustFall protests between 2015 and 2017, were sworn-in as MPs in Parliament alongside the party's leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and the party's spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndloz i by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

Musician Ringo Madlingozi will also be sworn-in to occupy a seat for the EFF.

The red berets are one of the very few parties to introduce young, new faces in Parliament after securing close to 2 million votes after the 8 May national elections, securing a total of 44 seats in the national legislature compared to 25 from 2014.



The EFF was one of two parties that gained more votes from the 2014 national elections.

WATCH LIVE: Swearing-in of MPs