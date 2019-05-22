New EFF MPs sworn-in in Parliament
The Economic Freedom Fighters added two new MPs to its caucus in the swearing-in ceremony that took place in Parliament on Wednesday.
Naledi Chirwa (25) and 30-year-old Vuyani Pambo, who both rose to prominence during the #FeesMustFall protests between 2015 and 2017, were sworn-in as MPs in Parliament alongside the party's leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and the party's spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndloz i by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng
Musician Ringo Madlingozi will also be sworn-in to occupy a seat for the EFF.
The red berets are one of the very few parties to introduce young, new faces in Parliament after securing close to 2 million votes after the 8 May national elections, securing a total of 44 seats in the national legislature compared to 25 from 2014.
The EFF was one of two parties that gained more votes from the 2014 national elections.
