SA Netball World Cup squad selected over 3 years, says coach
Bongi Msomi, from Durban, will captain South Africa and is the first black woman to lead a senior World Cup team.
CAPE TOWN - Netball South Africa announced a 12-women squad for the Netball World Cup in Liverpool from 12-21 July.
JUST IN: @Netball_SA announced their squad for the @NetballWorldCup in Liverpool from 12-21 July. pic.twitter.com/ea9JAXmdv4— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) May 22, 2019
Coach Dorette Badenhorst said the selection had been conducted over the past three years and all three coaches were part of the process.
"We played a lot of competition, especially international competition, in the past three years and you can't take that away. The selection process is not only being done for the past month or two, but it’s also been a process of seeing and watching players and how they perform under pressure and how they perform at international level," she said.
“I think yes, you will take your experienced players, but you will take those players who have done the job for you and these players that did really well and won against England now in January and they played a great game against New Zealand. So those are the plays that really performing at this stage."
She said while the decision had been difficult, they had ended up with the right players.
