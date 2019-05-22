Mount Everest conqueror Saray Khumalo finally on her way home

-
Mount Everest conqueror Saray Khumalo finally on her way homeLifestyle
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa is elected president unopposedPolitics
Zikalala calls for respect at first sitting of 6th democratic KZN legislaturePolitics
ANC withdrawals from Parly 'may or may not' benefit RamaphosaPolitics
Makhura remains Gauteng premier as ANC beats united oppositionLocal
Mount Everest conqueror Saray Khumalo finally on her way homeLifestyle
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa is elected president unopposedPolitics
Zikalala calls for respect at first sitting of 6th democratic KZN legislaturePolitics
ANC withdrawals from Parly 'may or may not' benefit RamaphosaPolitics
Makhura remains Gauteng premier as ANC beats united oppositionLocal
Dan Matjila, other PIC executives reported to the Hawks, inquiry hearsBusiness
Meet the ANC's premier candidates
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
Parties say they're making progress with removing election postersPolitics
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa is elected president unopposedPolitics
Zikalala calls for respect at first sitting of 6th democratic KZN legislaturePolitics
ANC withdrawals from Parly 'may or may not' benefit RamaphosaPolitics
Makhura remains Gauteng premier as ANC beats united oppositionLocal
Rand reacts positively to withdrawal of controversial ministers to ParlyBusiness
I will be president of all South Africans - RamaphosaLocal
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?Opinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
Mount Everest conqueror Saray Khumalo finally on her way home
She left the Mount Everest base camp on Wednesday where she'd been waiting for a flight home while the bodies of climbers who died on the mountain were being recovered.
JOHANNESBURG - South African mountain climber Saray Khumalo is expected to touch down on home soil next week.
She finally left the Mount Everest base camp on Wednesday where she'd been waiting for a flight home while the bodies of climbers who died on the mountain were being recovered.
Khumalo arrived at the base camp on Saturday after making history as the first black African woman to summit the world's highest mountain.
Her friend Erika Gibson said they’d had to reschedule her flight.
“Because it’s the high season, there’s more than usual moving in and out of Nepal so we’re having some problems and had to reschedule. We’re hoping to have her home early next week.”
Eleven people were believed to have lost their lives on the mountain in the past few weeks and their bodies had to be removed before the climbing season comes to an end.
Timeline
-
Everest search and recovery operations delay Saray Khumalo's return to SA13 hours ago
-
Saray Khumalo still waiting on Mount Everest as retrieval of bodies continuesone day ago
-
Sherpa climbs Everest twice in a week for record 24thone day ago
-
Saray Khumalo hailed as strong woman after conquering Mount Everest3 days ago
