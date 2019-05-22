Mount Everest conqueror Saray Khumalo finally on her way home

She left the Mount Everest base camp on Wednesday where she'd been waiting for a flight home while the bodies of climbers who died on the mountain were being recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - South African mountain climber Saray Khumalo is expected to touch down on home soil next week.

She finally left the Mount Everest base camp on Wednesday where she'd been waiting for a flight home while the bodies of climbers who died on the mountain were being recovered.

Khumalo arrived at the base camp on Saturday after making history as the first black African woman to summit the world's highest mountain.

Her friend Erika Gibson said they’d had to reschedule her flight.

“Because it’s the high season, there’s more than usual moving in and out of Nepal so we’re having some problems and had to reschedule. We’re hoping to have her home early next week.”

Eleven people were believed to have lost their lives on the mountain in the past few weeks and their bodies had to be removed before the climbing season comes to an end.