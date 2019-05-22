Mokonyane asks ANC to reconsider deployment in Parliament

The ANC has confirmed that Nomvula Mokonyane has asked for her deployment to Parliament as House chairperson to be reconsidered.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC has confirmed that Nomvula Mokonyane has asked for her deployment to Parliament as House chairperson to be reconsidered.

She told the party that she was in mourning after the passing of her husband recently and would not be able to perform duties her properly "at this stage".

BREAKING : Nomvula Mokonyane won’t take her position as chair of chairs in parliament. So she won’t be part of the 6th parliament. ANC says she has mentioned “family responsibilities” as reason. #Parliament #ANC pic.twitter.com/YC6SaAk8Ja — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2019

More to follow.