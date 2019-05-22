MK veteran Maphatsoe urges new ANC MPs to put Constitution, people first

Speaking on PowerFM as MPs were being sworn-in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in Parliament, Maphatsoe said the party should put the interests of the people ahead of its own.

JOHANNESBURG – uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe said ensuring that the Constitution is upheld should be at the top of the African National Congress' (ANC) agenda as MPs were being sworn-in in Parliament on Wednesday.

Speaking on PowerFM while Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng presided over the ceremony in Cape Town, Maphatsoe said the party should put the interests of the people ahead of its own.

“And also make sure that the promises that they made to the people when they voted on 8 May, it is time to implement those manifestos," he said.

Asked if he agreed with the sentiment that the ANC failed to deliver during the fifth Parliament - which he was a part of - he said: “Look, we had shortcomings as the ANC. We did not implement some of the things, which showed that monitoring in Parliament had been weak; but also at the party level because we have subcommittees within the ANC that must make sure that they follow up on the resolutions taken by the party.

"So, there has been a sense of taking things lightly.”

He added the ANC might have rushed through some decisions towards the end of its last term and warned the party from repeating the mistake.

"The work starts now, so that by the end of their term they should have implemented everything that they want to.”

HOLDING LEADERS ACCOUNTABLE

Maphatsoe said he supported the ideal of holding party leaders accountable but explained that that didn’t mean the party should act “recklessly”.

The ANC has previously been accused of failing to hold its leaders, particularly former president Jacob Zuma, accountable.

Zuma survived eight motions of no confidence to have him removed as president, the highest motions of no confidence tabled against a president of the country since democracy.

“There are processes that need to be followed," said Maphatsoe.

"Coming to the issue of not holding Zuma accountable… we could not just agree with motions from the opposition party to remove the president who was elected by the party. That is not a good procedure that should be followed,” he said.