Mix of old, new faces set for Western Cape legislature
The DA still has the upper hand in the provincial legislature with the most number of seats in the house. It will easily endorse Alan Winde as the next premier.
CAPE TOWN - While new MPs are preparing for the first sitting of the sixth democratic Parliament, incoming members of the Western Cape legislature also are gearing up for their first day.
Of the 42 MPLs to be sworn in on Wednesday, 24 are from the Democratic Alliance (DA).
The party managed to retain the province but lost two seats.
The ANC, with 12 seats, has put forward former provincial education MEC Cameron Dugmore as its leader in the legislature, while the EFF's provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego is filling one of the two seats the party managed to win.
It's a mix of new and old among the smaller parties. Good has one member in the form of former DA councillor Brett Herron.
Al Jama-ah's Isgak De Jager and the ACDP's Ferlon Christians will also be lone wolves, while former premier Peter Marais is making a comeback for the Freedom Front Plus.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
