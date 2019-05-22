Stacey-Lee Adams' killer handed 4 life sentences
Six-year-old Stacey-Lee Adams’s half-naked body was found buried in a shallow grave next to Christopher Brown’s Wendy house in June.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain man has been handed four life sentences for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Khayelitsha and the rape and murder of six-year-old Stacey-Lee Adams in Eastridge.
The woman, whose name is being withheld by order of the court, was killed in 2015.
The girl’s half-naked body was found buried in a shallow grave next to Christopher Brown’s Wendy house in June last year.
Brown entered into a plea and sentencing agreement on Wednesday.
The twenty-five-year-old was first arrested for assaulting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Khayelitsha in 2015.
However, the case was withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.
He confessed to the crimes following his arrest in 2018 for killing Stacey-Lee.
The child was the daughter of his girlfriend at the time and lived with her grandmother across the road in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain.
Brown admitted to sexually assaulting the girl twice, strangling her, hitting her with a pan and placing her body in two plastic bags which he later buried.
The child had left her grandmother’s house to look for her mother who was not home at the time.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.