Stacey-Lee Adams' killer handed 4 life sentences

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain man has been handed four life sentences for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Khayelitsha and the rape and murder of six-year-old Stacey-Lee Adams in Eastridge.

The woman, whose name is being withheld by order of the court, was killed in 2015.

The girl’s half-naked body was found buried in a shallow grave next to Christopher Brown’s Wendy house in June last year.

Brown entered into a plea and sentencing agreement on Wednesday.

The twenty-five-year-old was first arrested for assaulting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Khayelitsha in 2015.

However, the case was withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

He confessed to the crimes following his arrest in 2018 for killing Stacey-Lee.

The child was the daughter of his girlfriend at the time and lived with her grandmother across the road in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain.

Brown admitted to sexually assaulting the girl twice, strangling her, hitting her with a pan and placing her body in two plastic bags which he later buried.

The child had left her grandmother’s house to look for her mother who was not home at the time.

