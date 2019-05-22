Makhura re-elected as Gauteng premier

The African National Congress (ANC) earlier nominated David Makhura for the position but the Democratic Alliance also nominated Solly Msimanga for the same role.

JOHANNESBURG – David Makhura has been re-elected as the premier of Gauteng.

Members of the Provincial Legislature were sworn in this morning by Judge Dunstan Mlambo.

Before the nominations began, Judge Mlambo said if more than one candidate was nominated, he would suspend proceedings for the members to vote in a secret ballot.

The ANC has 37 of the 73 seats in the Gauteng legislature but the DA seemed determined to test the waters.

ANC member and outgoing MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi nominated Makhura, who accepted the nomination.

The Economic Freedom Fighters requested that party agents be allowed to observe the counting of the ballots and Judge Mlambo allowed it.

The elected premier is scheduled to be sworn-in later on Wednesday afternoon.