Limpopo teen arrested for fatally stabbing another at school

It was understood the two learners had a fight while playing within the school premises on Tuesday when the suspect produced a sharp object and stabbed the grade 8 pupil.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested a 15-year-old grade nine pupil for killing a 16-year-old learner at the Robert Machaka Secondary School in the Ga-Mamabolo area.

It was understood the two learners had a fight while playing within the school premises on Tuesday when the suspect produced a sharp object and stabbed the grade eight pupil before fleeing the scene.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspect was facing a charge of murder and investigations were continuing.

“The deceased was taken to the hospital for medical treatment but was certified dead upon arrival. The suspect will appear before the Mankwe Magistrates Court soon.”

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned acts of violence that are still prevalent at some schools in the province.

