Indian runner Gomathi failed dope test after winning Asian title

LONDON – Indian runner Gomathi Marimuthu failed a dope test immediately after winning the Asian 800 metres title last month and has been suspended, the national governing body said Wednesday.
The 30-year-old tested positive for anabolic steroids after her win at the Asian championships in Doha last month, a spokesman for the Athletics Federation of India told AFP.
"She has been provisionally suspended until her 'B' sample is tested after which she faces a maximum ban of four years," the official added.
"India will lose the gold if the second sample also returns positive."
The International Association of Athletics Federations' athletics integrity unit reported failed tests by Gomathi and Bahrain's long distance runner Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa on social media late Tuesday.
The statement on Twitter said Gomathi had tested positive for norandrosterone, a type of anabolic steroid.
Gomathi, who hails from the southern state of Tamil Nadu, surprised observers with her winning time of 2min 2.7secs at the Asian championships where India won three gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.
Gomathi told Indian media she was "shocked" by the failed test and would seek analysis of the B sample.
Media reports said however that Gomathi may have failed a test at a domestic meeting in March but the national doping watchdog did not immediately report the result to the Indian federation.
