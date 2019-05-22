Hollywood star Fanning faints because of 'tight dress'
She posted a selfie giving the thumbs up sign, adding the hashtags #dresstootight and #timeofthemonth.
NEW YORK – US actress Elle Fanning, a member of this year's jury at the Cannes film festival, said she fainted at a gala dinner this week, blaming a "tight dress" she wore at her "time of the month".
Fanning, who is keeping up a gruelling schedule of movie-viewing and soirees at the glitzy French Riviera event, said on Instagram Monday: "Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950's Prada prom dress but it's all good."
She posted a selfie giving the thumbs up a sign, adding the hashtags #dresstootight and #timeofthemonth.
British actor Colin Firth, who was attending the same dinner, rushed to Fanning's aid until the Beguiled star was taken away for medical assistance, Variety said.
Fanning is one of nine film industry luminaries judging this year's selection at the world's top film festival.
They will announce who has won the coveted Palme d'Or for best film on Saturday, choosing one of 21 contenders including Quentin Tarantino's latest, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, which premiered on Tuesday.
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.