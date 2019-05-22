HHP, TKZee & Mango Groove to get Sama lifetime achievement awards

Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo will receive the award posthumously.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Music Awards (Samas) will this year bestow lifetime achievement awards on three local acts for having made a long-term impact on the music industry.

Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo will receive the award posthumously. Tsambo died in 2018 at the age of 38 after taking his own life.

Sama organisers said the motswako rapper would be remembered for the critical role he played in making the hip-hop genre a force to be reckoned with.

"Jabba will also be remembered as the host of SAMAXXI and for the mentor role he played to many artists. He is undeniably one of the greatest forces in South African music and a shape-shifter."

Mango Groove, led by singer Claire Johnston, made "anthems that sealed their position as the emblematic rainbow nation for being multi-ethnic at a time of apartheid", according to the awards' organisers.

"TKZee were the poster boys of cool in the 1990s as they pioneered a sound so unique, in the process rewriting South Africa’s music history books by becoming the biggest selling kwaito group," they said.

"We are proud that at this milestone anniversary of the Samas we will be honouring these giants of music who played such a big role in South African music. Mango Groove is an institution that tells our history as a people and the spirit of tenacity and rising above the odds when it was not so fashionable for blacks and whites to work together," said Samas Recording Industry of South Africa CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.

"TKZee heralded the early days of freedom with a sound so fresh and invigorating that they became legends in a short space of time. HHP entrenched and adapted the culture of hip hop to a South African audience as he shunned twanging and instead made Setswana fashionable. It’s also extra special that his first posthumous award comes from the industry he gave so much of himself to."

The Samas take place on 1 June in Sun City, North West.