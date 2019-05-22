Nearly 300,000 applications for grades 1 & 8 received in Gauteng so far

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department said that so far it’s received nearly 300,000 applications for grade 1 and 8 pupils for the 2020 academic year.

Online applications opened on Monday after a week's delay.

The department's Steve Mabona said that there were some problems on the first day.

“We know that some parents received a WA4 reference number instead of the WA1 reference number and this was because of the feeder zone maps were slow due to internet connectivity in the system. The department is attending to this.”