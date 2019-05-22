Everest search and recovery operations delay Saray Khumalo's return to SA

Eleven people are believed to have died on the mountain in the past few weeks.

JOHANNESBURG – Saray Khumalo will have to wait until search and recovery operations are concluded before she can leave the Mount Everest base camp and make her way back to South Africa.

Khumalo arrived at base camp at the weekend after making history by becoming the first black African woman to summit Everest.

Her friend Erika Gibson said that the situation remained unchanged.

“Our problem at this stage is to get her down the mountain. It’s impossible at this stage to even make an estimate of when she will be down. She’s still at the Everest base camp.”