Election of Parly Speaker delayed as DA challenges ANC's nomination

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has concluded the swearing-in of members, but the election of a Speaker and Deputy Speaker has been delayed until after lunch.

Thandi Modise had been nominated for the position by the African National Congress (ANC), while the Democratic Alliance (DA) had put forward Richard Majola.

Modise's nomination for Speaker of the National Assembly had been challenged by the DA.

The official opposition had nominated Majola as its candidate.

The contestation had caused a delay in proceedings as voting for a Speaker would now be done by secret ballot.

This means voting booths might be set up, and ballots distributed to Members of Parliament.

Proceedings would resume after lunch.

