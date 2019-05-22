Election of Parly Speaker delayed as DA challenges ANC's nomination
Thandi Modise had been nominated for the position by the African National Congress, while the Democratic Alliance had put forward Richard Majola.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has concluded the swearing-in of members, but the election of a Speaker and Deputy Speaker has been delayed until after lunch.
Thandi Modise had been nominated for the position by the African National Congress (ANC), while the Democratic Alliance (DA) had put forward Richard Majola.
Modise's nomination for Speaker of the National Assembly had been challenged by the DA.
The official opposition had nominated Majola as its candidate.
The contestation had caused a delay in proceedings as voting for a Speaker would now be done by secret ballot.
This means voting booths might be set up, and ballots distributed to Members of Parliament.
Proceedings would resume after lunch.
#6thParliament Thandi Modise nominated by the ANC as Speaker of the National Assembly. The DA has put forward Richard Majola as its candidate for Speaker. Majola was once Speaker of the WC Legislature. JF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2019
WATCH: New MPs sworn in
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Mokonyane asks ANC to reconsider deployment in Parliament
-
Ramaphosa, Dlamini Zuma, Mantashe sworn in as MPs
-
New EFF MPs sworn-in in Parliament
-
Malema leads EFF vosho in Parliament
-
'Jealous down': Ramaphosa congratulates Malema on elections performance
-
Parliament to convene with new MPs, Speaker & election of president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.