Election of Parly Speaker delayed as DA challenges ANC's nomination

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
Go

Election of Parly Speaker delayed as DA challenges ANC's nomination

Thandi Modise had been nominated for the position by the African National Congress, while the Democratic Alliance had put forward Richard Majola.

Would-be Members of Parliament strolling into the National Assembly ahead of their swearing in. Picture: Jason Felix/EWN.
Would-be Members of Parliament strolling into the National Assembly ahead of their swearing in. Picture: Jason Felix/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has concluded the swearing-in of members, but the election of a Speaker and Deputy Speaker has been delayed until after lunch.

Thandi Modise had been nominated for the position by the African National Congress (ANC), while the Democratic Alliance (DA) had put forward Richard Majola.

Modise's nomination for Speaker of the National Assembly had been challenged by the DA.

The official opposition had nominated Majola as its candidate.

The contestation had caused a delay in proceedings as voting for a Speaker would now be done by secret ballot.

This means voting booths might be set up, and ballots distributed to Members of Parliament.

Proceedings would resume after lunch.

WATCH: New MPs sworn in

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA