'Don’t put him away forever': Wife killer Rob Packham’s daughter asks for mercy
Rob Packham was earlier this week found guilty of murdering his wife Gill last year. Packham was also convicted on a charge of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
CAPE TOWN - The eldest daughter of convicted wife killer Rob Packham has taken the witness stand to testify in mitigation of sentence.
The school secretary’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at Diep River train station in February last year after she failed to arrive at work.
“Don’t put him away forever.” This is what the Packham’s eldest daughter, Kerry Meyer, asked Judge Elize Steyn while testifying in mitigation of sentence.
Meyer described her father as a wonderful, loving and caring man who was never aggressive towards her and her younger sister or their mother.
Packham’s face turned red as he sobbed in the dock. His relatives in the public gallery also cried.
Meyer told the judge she wanted her to know the impact her father had on her and her sister’s lives as children and they would one day want the chance for him to have an impact on their children’s lives.
The matter continues.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
