Dirco urges Bafana supporters to head to Egypt despite recent attacks

An explosion struck a tourist bus near the country's famed pyramids at the weekend, injuring 17 people, three of them South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG – Despite the recent attack on tourists, South Africans are being urged to travel to Egypt to support Bafana Bafana at the African Cup of Nations.

Twenty-five South African tourists were caught up in that blast. They returned home earlier this week.

The International Relations Department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya said South Africans must continue supporting Egypt’s tourism industry.

“South Africans must go to the African Cup of Nations which is going to be held in Egypt in the coming months in numbers.

“We’re very happy that the majority of tourists who are from South Africa, who are currently in Egypt didn’t come back.”