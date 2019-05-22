DA's Winde elected as new WC premier

Winde received 24 votes, the ANC's Cameron Dugmore 10 and there were 6 spoiled votes.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Alan Winde has been elected as the new premier of the Western Cape.

Winde received 24 votes, the ANC's Cameron Dugmore 10 and there were 6 spoiled votes. The ACDP’s Ferlon Christians abstained.

[BREAKING] #WCLegislature Alan Winde has been elected as the new premier of the Western Cape. He received 24 votes, Dugmore 10, & there were 6 spoiled votes. MM pic.twitter.com/sgMLDdeNaG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2019

#WCLegislature Winde calling on all MPLs to work together for the good of the province. MM pic.twitter.com/inZXaebpaJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2019

Winde urged all members of the provincial legislature to work together as one. It was no surprise that Winde was elected as premier, with the DA filling 24 of the 42 available seats in the provincial legislature.

He has urged all MPLs to work together to make the province better.

Meanwhile, the ANC has sent a statement explaining Ebrahim Rasool’s absence in the legislature.

Rasool decided to resign before even being sworn in as an MPL, saying he never had any intention of returning to the legislature after helping the ANC in its election campaign. Rasool's name was on the preliminary list of MPLs, but it was not called out during the swearing-in of members. This leaves one of the ANC’s seats open.

Another surprise is former Transport MEC Donald Grant, whose name was also on the initial list, who was not present at the swearing-in ceremony, as he had apparently resigned. Newcomer and former City of Cape Town councillor Gillion Bosman has filled his seat.