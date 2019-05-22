Fire & ice: DA and EFF back together in Gauteng

The two parties voted together for Solly Msimanga to be premier, but Premier-elect David Makhura won with a slim majority of 38 votes in the 73-seat legislature.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng say even with their ideological differences they have started showing the African National Congress (ANC) that the next five years will not be business as usual.

The two parties voted together for Solly Msimanga to be premier, but Premier-elect David Makhura won with a slim majority of 38 votes in the 73-seat legislature.

The two parties agree that e-tolls must go and Makhura should take the blame for the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Msimanga said they met and agreed to vote together with the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Inkatha Freedom Party as they all agree on "the Life Esidimeni issue and assistance to local government, especially those that are ailing".

However, the EFF has made it clear it doesn’t want a coalition.

The party's provincial chair Mandisa Mashego said the new premier must account for his past term and called for "Makhura and his former executives to be prosecuted for corruption, killing people at Life Esidimeni and firefighters".

"We’ve opened corruption cases against them at the e-government,” she said, referring to the province's online system.

Makhura said earlier on Wednesday he never expected the red berets to vote for him.

But he conceded the slim majority meant the ANC would be on its toes.

11 EFF VOTES FOR MSIMANGA

Msimanga said he was not worried after losing the premiership in the province because the plan was to show the ANC that the opposition was united.

While Msimanga lost out to David Makhura, the opposition leader did manage to secure 32 votes, which is 12 more than the party’s 20 seats.

Mashego confirmed that the red berets had cast 11 votes in support of Msimanga.

Msimanga said if the ANC continued not to attend proceedings at the legislature with its one vote majority it would lose the many motions the opposition intends to table.

“We had a meeting with all opposition parties, in terms of wanting to send a united message that the ANC has a majority of one [vote]. Gone are the days where they can just do as they please because they were relying on a clear majority.”

Members of the Gauteng provincial legislature will be sworn in on Wednesday afternoon.

The ANC and DA have each lost three seats in Gauteng and the governing party will have to ensure that its members never vote with the opposition.

The EFF becomes the kingmaker and its ambitions to govern the province may play out as it wields its influence between the government and the opposition.

The Freedom Front Plus has gone up from one to three seats, an indication that conservative votes have increased, and the ACDP comes into the province's legislature for the first time with one seat.

