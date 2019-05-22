Court expected to rule on ANC member's inclusion on Parly list
The court will deliver the ruling into whether the ANC acted unconstitutionally when it allegedly removed Limpopo provincial executive council member Ponani Makhubele’s name from the list of candidates.
JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg High Court is expected to deliver a judgment on Wednesday morning on a matter involving an African National Congress (ANC) member who wants to be included in the party’s list of deployees to Parliament.
On Tuesday, the court heard an urgent application by the party’s Limpopo provincial executive council member Ponani Makhubele who alleges she was removed from the National Assembly list of candidates despite being elected by branches.
Makhubele wants the court to compel the party to honour a settlement agreement she reached with the ANC last month after she disputed her exclusion from the candidates’ list sent to the Independent Electoral Commission in March.
While hundreds of Members of Parliament will be sworn in today before taking up their seats in the National Assembly as the sixth administration commences its term in office, for Makhubele the struggle to be among the public officials will be reaching its climax.
If she succeeds, Makhubele could see herself among members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) who will be sworn in on Thursday.
The ANC has dealt with numerous disputes after the compilation of the lists for Parliament and provincial legislatures ahead of the elections with a similar court case by members from the Free State dismissed by the Pretoria High Court last month.
