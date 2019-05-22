City of CT readies for court battle for right to purchase electricity from IPPs
The city is asking the Energy Ministry and the National Energy Regulator to allow it to buy power from IPPs in light of what they refer to as 'Eskom’s inability to provide a reliable and cleaner energy'.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will head to the court next month as it fights for the right to purchase power from independent power producers (IPPs) and not only from Eskom.
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said they could not afford the devastation that load shedding already had on the economy.
Plato said the city would opt for a public tender and solicit proposals from IPPs if their court challenge was unsuccessful.
“I believe if we can buy energy for cheaper from private energy producers, we can relay the cost factor to our residents.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
