Chief Justice Mogoeng to preside over swearing-in of 400 MPs
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will preside over the swearing-in of the designated members who will choose to either take the oath or make an affirmation in whichever of the 11 official languages they're most comfortable with.
CAPE TOWN - Four hundred elected MPs from a record 14 different political parties will be officially sworn in as members of the National Assembly on Wednesday morning.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will preside over the swearing-in of the designated members who will choose to either take the oath or make an affirmation in whichever of the 11 official languages they're most comfortable with.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place without some big ANC names.
Former Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas withdrew her name from the party's National Assembly list to allow her to take up a seat in the NCOP.
Former Speaker Baleka Mbete and disgraced former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba also withdrew their names from the ANC's National Assembly list at the eleventh hour on Tuesday.
Gigaba was forced to resign as a minister last year following a series of scandals and later resigned as an MP.
With or without them, 400 freshly minted MPs will be sworn in by the Chief Justice. He'll then preside over the election of the Speaker, calling for nominations from amongst the members of the National Assembly.
The Speaker, most likely Thandi Modise, will then preside over the election of her deputy.
Once the presiding officers are in place, the Chief Justice will again take over and preside over the election of the president.
If more than one person contests any of the positions, MPs will have to vote their preferred candidate in by secret ballot.
