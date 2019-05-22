-
Another dead end for Henri van Breda as court dismisses his appeal
Henri van Breda is serving three life sentences and an additional 15 years for the murders of his parents and older brother, and the attempted murder of his younger sister.
CAPE TOWN - Axe murderer Henri van Breda has lost out on what could possibly be his last shot at freedom.
Three judges of Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last year denied Van Breda's appeal to overturn his conviction and sentence for the murder of his family.
Van Breda then turned to SCA President Mandisa Maya who also dismissed his application on Wednesday.
By law applicants are allowed to petition the Judge President of the SCA on a decision taken by the court's judges.
Van Breda is serving three life sentences and an additional 15 years for the murders of his parents and older brother, and the attempted murder of his younger sister.
Timeline
-
Stellenbosch detectives lauded for work on high-profile murder cases83 days ago
-
Supreme Court rejects Henri van Breda’s leave to appeal conviction, sentence196 days ago
-
Van Breda's legal team to petition SCA for leave to appeal judgment, conviction258 days ago
-
NPA to continue opposing Van Breda bid to appeal conviction, sentence275 days ago
