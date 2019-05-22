ANC withdrawals from Parly ‘may or may not’ benefit Ramaphosa
Deputy President David Mabuza postponed his swearing in as a member of Parliament, saying he wanted to clarify the issues flagged by the ANC's Integrity Commission.
JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts said the dramatic developments in the African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday could only conditionally strengthen President Cyril Ramaphosa's hand in an attempt to take control of both the party and the state.
Earlier, Deputy President David Mabuza postponed his swearing in as a member of Parliament, saying he wanted to clarify the issues flagged by the ANC's Integrity Commission.
Soon after that, Nomvula Mokonyane asked the party to reconsider her deployment as chair of chairs in Parliament.
Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni said Wednesday’s events would only work in Ramaphosa’s interests if the withdrawals and postponements were negotiated within the party.
“This all depends on whether these are negotiated withdrawals or people who are aggrieved are retreating to Luthuli House to make his life even tougher,” Fikeni said.
Meanwhile, analyst Ralph Mathekga told Eyewitness News that individuals who’d been linked to factions opposed to Ramaphosa’s leadership could be working on a plan of their own.
He said the manner in which the withdrawals were communicated was suspect.
"I don’t understand what is the logic of a plan that brings a crisis in communication in the first place.”
Since his appointment as ANC president in 2017, Ramaphosa has faced doubt on whether he would be able to unite the party that had been plagued by divisions since the 2007 Polokwane conference.
He will be inaugurated as the country's president on Saturday.
