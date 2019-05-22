ANC WC's Lionel Adendorf takes party to court over suspension

Adendorf claimed that he sent two letters to the party leader where he listed his grievances but these have gone unanswered.

CAPE TOWN – A Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) official is taking the party to court.

Lionel Adendorf was recently suspended as a spokesperson.

The decision was taken last weekend where the provincial executive committee also overturned the suspension of its treasurer, Maurencia Gillion.

He called the legal action he's resorted to "unfortunate".

“I’ve decided to apply for an urgent order in the Cape High Court where I’m basically asking the court to declare the meeting at which certain decisions were purportedly taken, invalid and illegitimate.”