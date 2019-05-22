ANC's Sihle Zikalala elected KZN premier, Ntobeko Boyce gets Speaker nod

Zikalala was declared the new leader of the government in the province during the first sitting of the 6th provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday morning.

DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) Kwazulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala has been elected as the premier of the province.

The ANC received 54% of the votes in this year’s national elections, a decline from the 65.3% it received in 2014.

Former ANC chief whip in the provincial legislature Ntobeko Boyce has been elected Speaker of the House.

Harry Gwala District Mayor Mluleki Ndobe has been elected deputy Speaker.

He was arrested two months ago in connection with the 2017 murder of former ANCYL secretary Sindiso Magaqa.

The charges against him have since been provisionally withdrawn, citing insufficient evidence.