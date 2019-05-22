ANC’s integrity committee, Mabuza to meet next week

The integrity commission’s George Mashamba said that three days have been set aside next week to give Mabuza and other ANC members a chance to give their side of the story.

The party’s president Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement on Wednesday morning saying that Mabuza had requested a postponement of his swearing-in as a Member of Parliament today.

The statement said that Mabuza first wanted to deal with the integrity committee’s report which said he had prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the party into disrepute.

After much public outcry about the inclusion of ANC members with questionable integrity on the party’s list to Parliament, the integrity commission was mandated to review the party’s lists of candidates.

It completed the work and then reportedly recommended that several ANC leaders including David Mabuza, Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Gwede Mantashe and others be removed from the list because they brought the party’s name into disrepute.

The ANC never acted on that report.

The integrity commission’s George Mashamba said that three days have been set aside next week to give Mabuza and other ANC members a chance to give their side of the story.

He said that after the discussions with the ANC members, the committee members would sit and decide what happens next.

He couldn’t say if there were chances that the committee would withdraw its initial recommendation and submit a new one clearing some of the members.