ANC’s integrity committee, Mabuza to meet next week

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
Go

ANC’s integrity committee, Mabuza to meet next week

The integrity commission’s George Mashamba said that three days have been set aside next week to give Mabuza and other ANC members a chance to give their side of the story.

Deputy President David Mabuza addresses hundreds of residents at the Nkomeni Sports Ground about 40km east of Mbombela on 6 April 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
Deputy President David Mabuza addresses hundreds of residents at the Nkomeni Sports Ground about 40km east of Mbombela on 6 April 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC’s integrity committee has told Eyewitness News it will meet with deputy president David Mabuza and other ANC members flagged in its report next week to hear their side of the story.

The party’s president Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement on Wednesday morning saying that Mabuza had requested a postponement of his swearing-in as a Member of Parliament today.

The statement said that Mabuza first wanted to deal with the integrity committee’s report which said he had prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the party into disrepute.

After much public outcry about the inclusion of ANC members with questionable integrity on the party’s list to Parliament, the integrity commission was mandated to review the party’s lists of candidates.

It completed the work and then reportedly recommended that several ANC leaders including David Mabuza, Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Gwede Mantashe and others be removed from the list because they brought the party’s name into disrepute.

The ANC never acted on that report.

The integrity commission’s George Mashamba said that three days have been set aside next week to give Mabuza and other ANC members a chance to give their side of the story.

He said that after the discussions with the ANC members, the committee members would sit and decide what happens next.

He couldn’t say if there were chances that the committee would withdraw its initial recommendation and submit a new one clearing some of the members.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA