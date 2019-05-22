ANC chief whip: If Mabuza resigns, we’re not panicking
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement on Wednesday and said David Mabuza made the request in light of a report by the party’s integrity commission in which he is alleged to have brought the party into disrepute.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress’ (ANC) new chief whip Pemmy Majodina said Deputy President David Mabuza had only postponed his swearing-in as an MP, saying he still intends on going to Parliament.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement on Wednesday and said Mabuza made the request in light of a report by the party’s integrity commission in which he is alleged to have brought the party into disrepute.
In the statement issued by the president, it seems the decision was made by Mabuza alone.
“He has decided to follow the dictates of his conscience and postpone his swearing-in as a member of the National Assembly out of respect for the ANC’s institutions and processes,” the statement read.
Majodina said she was not aware of any intention by Mabuza to withdraw his name completely from the list of MPs to represent the party in the National Assembly.
“There is no intention that I’ve received of him about resigning. I was told he is postponing.”
But Majodina said she was not panicking, as the ANC had capable people on its list.
“There was no decision that he is resigning. If he does resign, I am not panicking. I know we have capable leaders.”
Meanwhile, Thabang Makwetla is to take former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete's seat in the House.
Makwetla admitted that Bosasa paid for security upgrades at his home and will now be going to Parliament. Makwetla will replace Mbete on the ANC’s parliamentary benches.
Mbete indicated on Tuesday that she would not take up her place in Parliament. This emerged hours before the first parliamentary sitting.
On Wednesday, 400 MPs will be sworn in. A Speaker and deputy Speaker will also be elected. The president will also be elected on Wednesday afternoon.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Swearing-in of David Mabuza as MP postponed
-
ANC MP candidate list debacle continues a day before MPs sworn in
-
'Jealous down': Ramaphosa congratulates Malema on elections performance
-
Ramaphosa might not be elected unopposed as DA plans to field own candidates
-
Parliament to convene with new MPs, Speaker & election of president
-
David Mabuza to meet ANC integrity commission next week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.