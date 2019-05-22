ANC chief whip: If Mabuza resigns, we’re not panicking

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement on Wednesday and said David Mabuza made the request in light of a report by the party’s integrity commission in which he is alleged to have brought the party into disrepute.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress’ (ANC) new chief whip Pemmy Majodina said Deputy President David Mabuza had only postponed his swearing-in as an MP, saying he still intends on going to Parliament.

In the statement issued by the president, it seems the decision was made by Mabuza alone.

“He has decided to follow the dictates of his conscience and postpone his swearing-in as a member of the National Assembly out of respect for the ANC’s institutions and processes,” the statement read.

Majodina said she was not aware of any intention by Mabuza to withdraw his name completely from the list of MPs to represent the party in the National Assembly.

“There is no intention that I’ve received of him about resigning. I was told he is postponing.”

But Majodina said she was not panicking, as the ANC had capable people on its list.

“There was no decision that he is resigning. If he does resign, I am not panicking. I know we have capable leaders.”

Meanwhile, Thabang Makwetla is to take former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete's seat in the House.

Makwetla admitted that Bosasa paid for security upgrades at his home and will now be going to Parliament. Makwetla will replace Mbete on the ANC’s parliamentary benches.

Mbete indicated on Tuesday that she would not take up her place in Parliament. This emerged hours before the first parliamentary sitting.

On Wednesday, 400 MPs will be sworn in. A Speaker and deputy Speaker will also be elected. The president will also be elected on Wednesday afternoon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)