Activist group questions plans for 'inclusionary housing' in Sea Point

CAPE TOWN - Activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi is taking a stand against moves to build a residential development in Sea Point.

The Berman Brothers group had initially planned to have 20% of the property reserved to be rented to tenants with a monthly income of less than R18,000.

But Ndifuna Ukwazi said the municipal planning tribunal had approved the development near Kloof Road on condition that the maximum household income be increased to R20,000.

The group's Jonty Cogger said this would not promote equitable access to land.

“If you take the average rate for a housing unit, the inclusionary unit is about R2,000 less than what it would go for on the open market. It’s not really inclusionary housing. Why are the Berman Brothers being afforded these rights when they’re not providing inclusionary housing?”