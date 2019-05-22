Activist group questions plans for 'inclusionary housing' in Sea Point
The Berman Brothers group had initially planned to have 20% of the property reserved to be rented to tenants with a monthly income of less than R18,000.
CAPE TOWN - Activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi is taking a stand against moves to build a residential development in Sea Point.
The Berman Brothers group had initially planned to have 20% of the property reserved to be rented to tenants with a monthly income of less than R18,000.
But Ndifuna Ukwazi said the municipal planning tribunal had approved the development near Kloof Road on condition that the maximum household income be increased to R20,000.
The group's Jonty Cogger said this would not promote equitable access to land.
“If you take the average rate for a housing unit, the inclusionary unit is about R2,000 less than what it would go for on the open market. It’s not really inclusionary housing. Why are the Berman Brothers being afforded these rights when they’re not providing inclusionary housing?”
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa might not be elected unopposed as DA plans to field own candidates
-
Parliament to convene with new MPs, Speaker & election of president
-
ANC MP candidate list debacle continues a day before MPs sworn in
-
Mbete, Gigaba decline parliamentary seats: ANC
-
'Jealous down': Ramaphosa congratulates Malema on elections performance
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday 21 May 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.