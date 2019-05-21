Zuma: NPA undermining my rights like apartheid regime did

When he addressed his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Jacob Zuma told them he was being treated the same way the apartheid government treated suspects.

PIETERMARITZBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma has told his supporters that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has treated him unfairly and undermined his rights just like the apartheid regime.

Zuma addressed supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court where his legal team has argued for the dismissal of his corruption case.

Zuma is facing charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money-laundering related to the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.

The court will on Tuesday morning hear from the French arms company, who are accused of bribing him, on why the case must be struck off the roll.

WATCH: Zuma: I have always been innocent

Zuma’s lawyers relied heavily on its attack of the credibility of the National Prosecuting Authority to argue for the corruption case against their client to be dismissed.

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said that former NPA head Bulelani Ngcuka violated the Constitution when he, as recorded in the spy tapes, had conversations with then Scorpions head Leonard McCarthy about when to charge Zuma.

“The manner in which they have dealt with Mr Zuma, I call it the mob justice. It’s driven and inspired by something all of us in this room have; it’s bias.”

When he addressed his supporters, Zuma told them he was being treated the same way the apartheid government treated suspects.

“During apartheid, when you were arrested, you’d be kicked around or killed. The rights of people were not respected.”

Meanwhile, Sikhakhane said that instead of the NPA acting as if it had the credibility to stand before the court and ask for the prosecution of Zuma, it must account for its conduct over how it dealt with the corruption case.