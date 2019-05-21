Zuma: NPA undermining my rights like apartheid regime did
When he addressed his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Jacob Zuma told them he was being treated the same way the apartheid government treated suspects.
PIETERMARITZBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma has told his supporters that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has treated him unfairly and undermined his rights just like the apartheid regime.
Zuma addressed supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court where his legal team has argued for the dismissal of his corruption case.
Zuma is facing charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money-laundering related to the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.
The court will on Tuesday morning hear from the French arms company, who are accused of bribing him, on why the case must be struck off the roll.
WATCH: Zuma: I have always been innocent
Zuma’s lawyers relied heavily on its attack of the credibility of the National Prosecuting Authority to argue for the corruption case against their client to be dismissed.
Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said that former NPA head Bulelani Ngcuka violated the Constitution when he, as recorded in the spy tapes, had conversations with then Scorpions head Leonard McCarthy about when to charge Zuma.
“The manner in which they have dealt with Mr Zuma, I call it the mob justice. It’s driven and inspired by something all of us in this room have; it’s bias.”
When he addressed his supporters, Zuma told them he was being treated the same way the apartheid government treated suspects.
“During apartheid, when you were arrested, you’d be kicked around or killed. The rights of people were not respected.”
Meanwhile, Sikhakhane said that instead of the NPA acting as if it had the credibility to stand before the court and ask for the prosecution of Zuma, it must account for its conduct over how it dealt with the corruption case.
Popular in Politics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
-
Scandal-hit members not facing charges, says ANC
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANC
-
ANC names Mokonyane, Masondo among Parliament's presiding officers
-
Magashule says ‘no comment’ on Estina dairy project ruling against Mkhwebane
-
DA wants Batohi update on Estina dairy farm investigation after ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.