Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANC

Former President Jacob Zuma has told his supporters it’s not true that there is one leader more powerful than the ANC.

DURBAN – As African National Congress (ANC) leaders disagree about whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa’s popularity was the reason the party managed to retain its majority in this year’s elections, former President Jacob Zuma has told his supporters it’s not true that there is one leader more powerful than the ANC.

Following the party’s 57% bittersweet victory at the polls, a war of words has erupted between ANC leaders Ace Magashule and Fikile Mbalula after the former disagreed with the notion that Ramaphosa was one of the reasons the party managed to hold on to power.

Zuma seemed to agree with Magashule when he addressed supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, where he argued for his corruption case to be dismissed.

Mbalula’s argument has been that the ANC’s own research indicated that President Ramaphosa was more popular than the ANC.

But Ace Magashule argued that it was the party’s leadership collective and not just the president who ensured the ANC retained power in last week’s elections.

Zuma has now entered the fray, saying that no ANC leader is more popular than the ANC.

“There’s no person who can claim he has more power than the ANC. It’s the ANC that’s more powerful than an individual.”

Zuma said that when he asked people during the election campaign to go vote, he was urging them to vote for the ANC and not an individual.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)