Zuma misleads supporters with acquittal utterances

Former President Jacob Zuma has misled his supporters, telling them that the NPA has been hellbent on charging him with corruption even though five judges had acquitted him of the charges. But Zuma was not acquitted.

PIETERMARITZBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma has misled his supporters, telling them that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been hellbent on charging him with corruption even though five judges had acquitted him of the charges.

The former president faces charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering, related to the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.

Zuma will be back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday where his lawyers are arguing for those charges to be dismissed.

This is what Zuma told his supporters on Monday.

“I was charged, it’s been over 15 years, there are 5 judges who took a decision on these charges, but those who charge me don’t want me to go forward. Judges come and say Zuma doesn’t have a case to answer to, then I get charges. Judges come again and say Zuma doesn’t have a case to answer to, and they charge me again.”

But the former president was not acquitted of the corruption charges.

WATCH: Zuma: I have always been innocent

In 2008, Judge Chris Nicholson set aside the decision to prosecute Zuma, saying there was a political conspiracy in the decision.

However, Nicholson’s judgment was set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2009.

A few months later, the NPA dropped the charges against Zuma, citing abuse of power by the prosecuting body’s officials.

But that decision was overturned in 2017, when the Supreme Court of appeal described Mokotedi Mpshe’s decision to withdraw the charges as irrational.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)