Wife killer Rob Packham's evidence described as 'suspicious,' 'improbable'
High Court Judge Elize Steyn questioned Packham’s actions on the day his wife was found dead, saying she found it interesting that he never reported Gill Packham missing.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has found that convicted killer Rob Packham’s evidence was suspicious and improbable.
He's been found guilty of killing his wife, Gill, and for defeating the ends of justice.
The school secretary’s body was found in the boot of her burnt out car last year in Diep River.
High Court Judge Elize Steyn questioned Packham’s actions on the day his wife was found dead, saying she found it interesting that he never reported Gill Packham missing.
She said the accused failed to express any emotion while testifying and answered casually when he was asked by the State what he thought had happened to his wife on 22 February 2018.
Packham, who testified that his wife could have been kidnapped and murdered, pleaded not guilty and he has maintained his innocence since his arrest.
He claimed he was treated unfairly from the start of the investigation and was targeted by the investigating officer.
In handing down the verdict, Steyn said Packham proved he was an accomplished liar who deceived his family, while relentlessly pursuing a mistress.
She found that he killed Gill Packham, placed her body in the boot of her car, set it alight and proceeded to give police false evidence.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
